Jets Might Trade For Saints Receiver: 'Do You Want To Take That Chance?'
Could the New York Jets be looking to trade for another Ohio State star?
There’s already a Buckeye connection happening in New York now that stud wide receiver Garrett Wilson has been joined by Justin Fields. The QB-WR pair overlapped for two seasons at Ohio State and will now be the key to the Jets’ passing offense in 2025.
Another receiver who played with Fields and Wilson at Ohio State during that timeframe is New Orleans Saints’ 24-year-old star Chris Olave.
Olave’s had a nice career thus far for the Saints since being drafted by New Orleans at No. 11 overall in the 2022 NFL draft. He’s tallied 191 receptions, 2,565 receiving yards, and 10 receiving touchdowns for New Orleans.
But would the Saints be open to trading Olave at this point?
On Wednesday, ESPN’s Rich Cimini said on a new episode of his “Take Flight” podcast that the Jets might pursue Olave on the trade market this season.
“I think the Jets need to go out and sign a wide receiver,” Cimini said. “The Jets haven’t made any bold moves at receiver.”
“I do think they’ll explore the trade market. They probably have been, it’s just that I’m not sure what’s out there. … Chris Olave in New Orleans is a terrific player, but he’s had a history of concussions, so do you want to take that chance?”
The Saints just signed Brandin Cooks, so they’d have another experienced option to slide into the WR1 role if they dealt Olave.
However, the expectation when New Orleans signed Cooks was that he’d form a dynamic duo with Olave in the Saints’ receiving room, not replace Olave.
A trade is unlikely, but if Olave were moved, the Jets would be a fascinating landing spot based on the Buckeye connection with Fields and Wilson.
