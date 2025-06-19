Keenan Allen To Saints? Why Star WR Is Perfect Target
The New Orleans Saints have added some talent to the wide receiver room this offseason but there is still work to do.
Pro Football Focus recently released their rankings of wide receiver corps heading into the 2025 season and had the Saints ranked at No. 23.
"No. 23. New Orleans Saints," Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema said. "The Saints’ receiving corps has a lot of asterisks. Chris Olave is an NFL WR1 when healthy, having logged three season-long 82.0-plus PFF receiving grades, but his health is a concern. The same can be said for Rashid Shaheed.
"New Orleans brought back Brandin Cooks, but he hasn't recorded a PFF receiving grade above 70.0 in two years, and he hasn't topped 1.8 yards per route run since 2021. Running back Alvin Kamara also garnered the lowest PFF receiving grade of his career in 2024 (64.7)."
Olave, Shaheed, and Cooks are all coming off of injury-filled seasons in 2024. There's significant upside here, but also question marks, as pointed out by Pro Football Focus.
Because of this, it wouldn't hurt to bring one more dependable veteran to town. There's been some speculation throughout the offseason to this point and one guy whose name popped up is Keenan Allen.
It's not hard to see why. Allen is a six-time Pro Bowler and even in a somewhat down year in 2024 with the Chicago Bears still had 70 catches, 744 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns. Allen somehow is still available in free agency.
The Saints are going to roll out a young guy at quarterback whether it is Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, or Jake Haener. Adding another weapon should be a priority right now. Plus, it doesn't hurt that Allen overlapped with Kellen Moore with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023.
