Kellen Moore Makes Statement About Saints QB Competition
The New Orleans Saints' quarterback competition is still under way but we finally got some concrete information on what is next for the franchise.
It's a big decision, so obviously it hasn't just taken a few days. This is a topic that has been discussed since shortly after the Saints drafted Tyler Shough and Derek Carr retired. The Saints have Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener competing for the starting job and everything is still on the table right now.
Rattler seemingly was the early favorite in camp. He even started the first preseason game. But, since then, it seems like the buzz around the team has been about Shough. Nothing has been decided yet, but Saints head coach Kellen Moore joined Kay Adams on "Up & Adams" and said the team is close to a decision and opened up about what he's looking for.
Saints head coach Kellen Moore dissects QB competition with new updates
"We're close," Moore said. "We're real close. We'll get there. These guys are doing awesome...It's been really balanced. It's been a really balanced offseason for those guys. I think they have had great moments. They all have lessons to be learned and that's part of being a young quarterback in this league. They've done a nice job. We're excited to let it play out...
"I think it's just going to come down to consistency. I think it's about the command of the offense. I think all of these guys can make the throws that they need. I think it will come down to consistency and doing it week in and week out."
Moore has been out in public and has talked about the quarterback competition a handful of times, but this was one of the more open interviews Moore has given about the competition. As of writing, there hasn't been a decision made about the job, as Moore mentioned, but we're close. The second preseason game will be against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Moore noted that they are going to continue rotating, so it wouldn't be a shock to see Shough get the start. If that's the case and he shines, don't be surprised if he ends up being the guy for New Orleans when Week 1 gets here.