Kellen Moore Reacts To Red-Hot Saints QB Competition
Who is going to be the New Orleans Saints’ quarterback Week 1 when they take on the Arizona Cardinals?
This is the question of the summer. Actually, it goes back even further than that. The second that Derek Carr announced that he was retiring, the starting job opened up and it has been anyone’s guess ever since who would fill it.
Throughout the summer, Spencer Rattler, Tyler Shough, and Jake Haener competed for the starting job. All three showed flashes at different times. Rattler and Shough are the two guys left in the competition. Haener got some action in the third preseason game, but he didn't play in the second one.
Although it's unclear right now will get the actual starting job, head coach Kellen Moore did at least give an update on Saturday and said the decision will be announced over the next few days.
"Yeah, we'll go through this process," Moore said. in a clip shared on social media by Audacy Sports' Jeff Nowak. "We'll study the film on Sunday, we'll have those discussions, and then at some point next week we'll make that decision and communicate with certainly the players first and foremost and get it to everyone else as well...
"I thought there was a lot of good by the quarterbacks. There's a couple of missed opportunities. I thought they were going through the right process. Both guys, you know I think had some opportunities in there. Tyler had an awesome run down there in the red zone. I thought he used his feet pretty well in this game. So there's some good stuff. I felt good that we were able to get Jake in there just because last week, and you know, the way the game played out. We weren't able to get him those reps so I felt like it was really awesome to get him a couple of series in there. I know all three of these guys want to play the whole game and play as much as they can. That's the challenging aspect of preseason."
So, who will it be? We will find out very soon.
