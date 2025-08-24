Spencer Rattler Earned Starting Job, Says Saints Insider
The New Orleans Saints haven’t announced its starting quarterback for Week 1 yet, but that decision is imminent.
New Orleans wrapped up preseason action on Saturday. The Saints took on the Denver Broncos. Spencer Rattler got the start and went 5-of-8 passing for 43 yards. Tyler Shough relieved him and went 12-of-20 passing for 102 yards passing while also leading the team with 20 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.
So, who should get the job? Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune/NOLA.com made the case for Rattler to be the guy.
Who will get the Saints' starting QB job?
"I've seen enough," Duncan said. "Kellen Moore might not be ready to name the New Orleans Saints starting quarterback, but I am. Spencer Rattler is the guy. He's earned the right to start the season opener against the Arizona Cardinals in two weeks. The second-year signal caller from South Carolina has been the most consistent, efficient and productive quarterback on the roster since the Saints started training camp a month ago.
"He opened camp as the starter with the 1's, and his primary competitor, Tyler Shough, has been unable to unseat him. I fully expect Moore to name Rattler the starter when he and the Saints brain trust get around to making the decision later this week...Rattler didn't exactly light up the Denver defense, completing 5 of 8 passes for 43 yards for a 76.6 passer efficiency rating. More importantly, he managed the offense well against the Broncos' starting defense and avoided negative plays."
Rattler is the incumbent and has led off the quarterback rotation throughout camp. It seems like each day, the competition swung back-and-forth a bit. Both guys played well throughout the summer and neither really ran away with it. Saints head coach Kellen Moore has a tough decision to make. Whether you think Rattler or Shough should be the guy, there is a real argument for both, that's how close the competition has been. Duncan made it clear he thinks it should be Rattler. Is that what Moore will do?