Kellen Moore’s Comments Make Saints QB Choice Clear

The New Orleans Saints were very clear...

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 21, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore looks on during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints don’t sound like they are making a change any time soon.

Before the season, Saints head coach Kellen Moore made it clear that the quarterback position wouldn’t be a talking point all season. New Orleans chose Spencer Rattler as the starter after a long quarterback battle and he has been solid, despite an 0-3 record. There’s already been too much chatter out there about whether the Saints will make a change.

Through three games, Rattler has gone 80-of-119 passing (67.2 percent) for 639 yards, four touchdowns, one interception, and 53 rushing yards. He's taking care of the ball and gave the team a chance to win both of the first two games of the season. Week 3 was just a wash all around, but he still battled through.

Any chatter about a quarterback change is unfounded. Moore’s comments on Wednesday should only further confirm that.

The New Orleans Saints made their feelings clear

Sep 21, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) enters the field before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

"Spence and I talk plenty," Moore said. "I don't think we have to get into that. I mean, I think he realizes how much confidence we have in him. He's played a lot of good ball and I think he understands the opportunities ahead of him. It's frustrating because Spence hasn't been able to get a win in this league and he has earned it and deserves it. He has done so much good. We've got to all rally together, focus on our individual task and we'll that done sooner rather than later."

Both ESPN's Katherine Terrell and Jeff Nowak of Audacy Sports both also shared posts about Moore's comments on the quarterback room.

"Kellen Moore said Spencer Rattler has been phenomenal. He says he has a lot of confidence in him," Terrell said.

"Don’t think this will come as a surprise, but Saints don’t sound like they’re seriously considering any QB change at this point," Nowak said. "Kellen Moore is very complimentary of what Spencer Rattler has done, even with the losses. He’s the starter."

You'll probably see takes or predictions on social media, but none of it matters. The team itself has made it clear that no change is coming. That doesn't mean it couldn't happen at some point, but nothing imminent.

Patrick McAvoy
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

