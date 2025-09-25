Drew Brees Among 7 Saints Nominated For Hall Of Fame
On Wednesday, the National Football League announced a pool of 128 modern-era players have been nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026.
"Thirteen players in their first year of eligibility are among the list of 128 Modern-Era Players nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2026, presented by Visual Edge IT," per the NFL website. "Three quarterbacks, the highest number among any position group, are among the first-year eligible players: Drew Brees, Philip Rivers and Alex Smith. Others making the list for consideration for the first time are: wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald; tight ends Greg Olsen and Jason Witten; running backs Frank Gore and LeSean McCoy; offensive linemen David DeCastro and Maurkice Pouncey; defensive linemen Geno Atkins and Jurrell Casey; and linebacker Thomas Davis."
The Saints were well-represented overall. Obviously, Drew Brees is the big-name guy here. He's one of the few players in their first year of eligibility. But, beyond Brees, there six other former members of the franchise nominated for enshrinement as well, per team reporter John DeShazier.
The New Orleans Saints are well-represented
"The next step for Drew Brees is the formality," DeShazier said. "But, since nomination necessarily precedes enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, that pass was completed Wednesday. Brees, who spent 15 seasons of his 20-year NFL career with the New Orleans Saints and currently ranks second all-time in league history in passing yards (80,358) and passing touchdowns (571), first in completions (7,142), fourth in wins (172) and third in completion percentage (67.7), officially was nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026...
"Other former Saints eligible for enshrinement with the Class of '26 include guard Jahri Evans (2006-16), defensive tackle La’Roi Glover (1997-2001), kicker John Kasay (2011), fullback Lorenzo Neal (1993-96), quarterback Jake Delhomme (1997-2002) and tight end Wesley Walls (1994-95)."
That's a good group of former Saints players. Obviously, Brees is the guy most likely to be enshrined this year to the Hall of Fame. In fact, it seems like a guarantee that he will get the call. But, its an honor to be nominated nonetheless.
