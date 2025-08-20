Kellen Moore Shared Next Step In Saints QB Competition
The New Orleans Saints haven’t announced a quarterback decision yet but now we at least know when we will find out more.
New Orleans is the only team still without a decided starting quarterback for Week 1. That’s going to remain the case at least through the third preseason game, per head coach Kellen Moore and transcribed by ESPN's Katherine Terrell.
"We've got three days of practice and a game (against the Denver Broncos), so we've got some excellent work coming our way," Moore said as transcribed by Terrell. "...It's really, really close -- numbers, experiences, reps, everything -- it's going all the way back to the start of training camp. Everything is very, very close between this group. We'll see how it all plays out...
"We haven't named one. So we haven't gone through that. Once we make that decision, they'll know, and then you guys will know. ... We're not hiding anything, guys, don't worry."
Saints quarterback competition seemingly down to two
There you have it. There has been a lot of noise out there. This has been a difficult quarterback competition to judge simply because of the fact that it really has been extremely close. In the two preseason games, both Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough somewhat struggled starting just to have the other come in and play better afterward. Both have shown some flashes, while both also have had some inconsistent moments. That's going to happen with a quarterback competition featuring young guys like this.
Rattler is the incumbent while Shough is the new rookie coming to town. Right now, it's anyone's game and the final preseason game likely will decide the competition on Saturday, Aug. 23rd. The only thing that can pretty much be fully confirmed at this moment is that the competition is just between Rattler and Shough now and Jake Haener isn't in the running. The team hasn't said that specifically, but Haener didn't get into the second preseason game and Moore noted that was to get more of an evaluation on Rattler.
