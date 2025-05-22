Kellen Moore Thinks Saints Have 'Advantage' With Chris Olave
There were some wild rumors about New Orleans Saints star Chris Olave over the last week or so.
Reports surfaced that the Pittsburgh Steelers showed interest in Olave. Almost immediately afterward, other reports surfaced confirming the Steelers' interest but also making it clear the Saints weren't going to move Olave. While this is the case, it didn't stop writers from sharing wild mock trades left and right involving Olave.
He isn't going anywhere. There's really no other way to say it.
Saints head coach Kellen Moore was asked about Olave on Thursday and he had a lot of praise for the young receiver and said he will be an "advantage" for the team in 2025.
"Chris is a really smooth player," Moore said. "You see it out there. Just an excellent, big-time receiver in this league. I think we all know that. Just getting to see him and his ability to move around and play a number of positions and lineup in a number of ways will be an advantage for us...
"Obviously, Chris has gone through the injuries over the recent pass. He's navigated that very well. He's playing excellent football right now. So, he'll be fine."
Olave is a 24-year-old playmaker who is in line to be the team's clear No. 1 starter. Moore is an offensive whiz and has had success with No. 1 receivers in his coaching career so far with CeeDee Lamb, Keenan Allen, and AJ Brown. Olave is the next guy on the list and could have a big season ahead.
