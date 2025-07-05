LSU Stud QB With Family Ties To Saints Could Replace Tyler Shough
Rumors are flying about a player the New Orleans Saints might target in the 2026 NFL Draft, and his name isn't Arch Manning.
In a discussion about Tyler Shough's role within the Saints' long-term vision, FanSided’s John Buhler suggested that New Orleans might already be planning to hand the franchise's QB keys to someone else in the near future.
“Even though the Saints are not expected to do much (in 2025), they are not setting Shough up for success,” Buhler wrote.
“Kellen Moore is a first-time head coach. Doug Nussmeier has never coordinated in the NFL before. This is a problem. There is also the allure of the Saints potentially drafting Nussmeier's son Garrett very high next year.”
Garrett Nussmeier, a standout at LSU, has emerged as a top quarterback prospect for the 2026 draft. The 23-year-old Lake Charles native threw for 4,043 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2024.
Nussmeier’s aggressive, gunslinger style draws comparisons to NFL stars like Joe Burrow, and some scouts even rank him as the top quarterback prospect for 2026.
The Saints’ interest in Nussmeier, of course, is amplified by familial ties. Nussmeier is projected to be a high pick in the first round, and if the Saints end up in a position to snag him, it would be difficult to argue against it.
That complicates things for Tyler Shough.
Even if Shough beats out Spencer Rattler to become the 2025 starter, is there another QB competition coming his way in 2026?
