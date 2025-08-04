Micah Parsons To Saints? Insider Talks Cowboys Superstar
Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons publicly requested a trade last week and sent shockwaves across the National Football League.
Parsons is one of the top overall players in the National Football League. He's played just four seasons and has four Pro Bowls and three All-Pro nods under his belt. Parsons is a guy you build your defense around. It's not often a player of his caliber comes into the NFL. That's why speculation about who could pursue him -- if the Cowboys even make him available -- has started to run rampant.
Each team in the league has been talked about in some capacity since the trade request went public. That's how good Parsons is. If you scroll through social media, you'll likely see some takes about how the New Orleans Saints could make sense for Parsons because they have an aging defense and he would fill a hole on the pass rush. Plus, head coach Kellen Moore overlapped with Parsons over in Dallas for a bit.
While this is the case, team insider Ross Jackson of LouisianaSports.Net doesn't think it's a good idea.
"While Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons is an elite force on the defensive side of the football, the New Orleans Saints need not be tempted by his publicly-announced trade request," Jackson said. "Should the Saints keep pursuing top talent? No doubt. But doing it wisely and responsibly is essential. Everything the Saints have done this offseason, and in part last offseason, lends itself to being more cautious with team resources and embracing an understanding of where it is in the NFL lifecycle.
"New Orleans has been light on free agent spending over the last two seasons, mostly focused on re-investing in in-house talent. The team went into the 2025 NFL Draft with nine selections and used every single one of them without making any draft day trades for the first time in what felt like forever...The Saints are better off powering through 2025 with what they have, funneling resources to late free agent additions to help buoy the roster and protect their draft assets along the way."
Jackson isn't wrong. Parsons is a game-changing player and would make New Orleans better. But, there's more work to do and one massive deal wouldn't fill every hole. The Saints are better off continuing building at the pace they have done this offseason.
