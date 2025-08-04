Saints WR May Have Played Final Game In New Orleans
Who will make the New Orleans Saints out of camp in the receiver room?
This is up for debate. Right now, it’s too early to know. There’s still about a month to go until the 2025 season kicks off. Rosters aren’t going to be cut down to 53 players until August 27th.
There’s time left for players to win — and lose — roster spots. Right now, we’re starting to see projections and predictions pop up left and right. The Saints have some tough decisions to make — as do every team. The receiver room beyond Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and Brandin Cooks is up for grabs, for example.
So, will the Saints make any surprise cuts? Saints Wire's John Sigler predicted that receiver Bub Means could be on the chopping block.
"Wide receivers (5) Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Brandin Cooks, Mason Tipton, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Roster cuts: Bub Means, Dante Pettis, Kevin Austin Jr., Chris Tyree (rookie), Moochie Dixon (rookie), Donovan Peoples-Jones," Sigler said. "This is a frustrating group.
"Means hasn't shown enough at camp to make the team with just two catches through the first six days of team drills. Peoples-Jones has been quiet this summer since signing in the spring. Wilson has been at the scene of too many turnovers, but he's someone Moore and his staff know well. Austin at least brings some size to the group but he might be "just a guy," too. If Tipton's training camp highlights are legit, though, he could turn the receiving corps' fortunes around in a hurry."
Means has been someone who has been discussed a lot this offseason. He only played seven games last year as a rookie, but he has some potential. Keeping just five receivers seems low, especially after all of the injuries of last year. At this moment, none of the predictions and projections matter. But, we are about three weeks away from knowing who will make the final roster.