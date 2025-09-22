Saints Enter NFL Record Books After Brutal Loss Vs. Seahawks
If you just look at the box score between the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks' Week 3 showdown, you'd likely be somewhat surprised.
Let's get into it.
The Saints' Week 3 contest didn't go as planned
Saints:
Spencer Rattler - 28-of-39 passing for 218 yards, one touchdown, one interception
Alvin Kamara - 18 carries, 42 rushing yards
Kendre Miller - 7 carries, 27 yards,
Spencer Rattler - 2 carries, 10 yards
Chris Olave - 10 catches, 57 yards
Juwan Johnson - 6 catches, 51 yards
Rashid Shaheed - 4 catches, 42 yards...
Seahawks:
Sam Darnold - 14-of-18 passing for 218 yards, two touchdowns
Kenneth Walker - 16 carries, 38 yards, two touchdowns
George Holani - 10 carries, 27 yards
Jacardia Wright - 5 carries, 20 yards
Jaxon Smith-Njigba - 5 catches, 96 yards, one touchdown
Tory Horton - 3 catches, 32 yards, one touchdown
Cooper Kupp - 2 catches, 31 yards...
The numbers aren't crazy from Sunday's contest. But, the final score doesn't reflect that at all. The final score of Sunday's game was 44-13 in the Seahawks' favor. Pretty nuts. Rod Walker of The Times-Picayune shared after the game that this is the first time in NFL history that a team has gained 280 or more yards, given up fewer than 330 yards, not lost the turnover battle, and lost the game by more than 30 points.
"Saints are the first team in NFL history to gain 280+ yards, give up fewer than 330 yards, not lose the turnover battle, and lose a game by more than 30," Walker said. "Stats courtesy of stats guru Jeff Asher."
It's not every day you're going to see a stat like that. In fact, this was the first time in NFL history, as Walker noted. The Saints struggled out of the gate and couldn't recover. The special teams certainly didn't help as well. All in all, it wasn't the Saints' day. Now, the Saints are 0-3 on the season heading into a difficult Week 4 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Will the Saints find a way to turn the tide? Or, are they going to be looking at an 0-4 start?
More NFL: Spencer Rattler Makes Painful NFL History In Saints-Seahawks Blowout