Saints Enter NFL Record Books After Brutal Loss Vs. Seahawks

The New Orleans Saints had a rough day on Sunday...

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 21, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore looks on during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore looks on during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
If you just look at the box score between the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks' Week 3 showdown, you'd likely be somewhat surprised.

The Saints' Week 3 contest didn't go as planned

New Orleans Saints guard Xavier Truss (74) and defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd
Sep 21, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints guard Xavier Truss (74) and defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd (93) walk off the field after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Saints:
Spencer Rattler - 28-of-39 passing for 218 yards, one touchdown, one interception

Alvin Kamara - 18 carries, 42 rushing yards
Kendre Miller - 7 carries, 27 yards,
Spencer Rattler - 2 carries, 10 yards

Chris Olave - 10 catches, 57 yards
Juwan Johnson - 6 catches, 51 yards
Rashid Shaheed - 4 catches, 42 yards...

Seahawks:
Sam Darnold - 14-of-18 passing for 218 yards, two touchdowns

Kenneth Walker - 16 carries, 38 yards, two touchdowns
George Holani - 10 carries, 27 yards
Jacardia Wright - 5 carries, 20 yards

Jaxon Smith-Njigba - 5 catches, 96 yards, one touchdown
Tory Horton - 3 catches, 32 yards, one touchdown
Cooper Kupp - 2 catches, 31 yards...

The numbers aren't crazy from Sunday's contest. But, the final score doesn't reflect that at all. The final score of Sunday's game was 44-13 in the Seahawks' favor. Pretty nuts. Rod Walker of The Times-Picayune shared after the game that this is the first time in NFL history that a team has gained 280 or more yards, given up fewer than 330 yards, not lost the turnover battle, and lost the game by more than 30 points.

"Saints are the first team in NFL history to gain 280+ yards, give up fewer than 330 yards, not lose the turnover battle, and lose a game by more than 30," Walker said. "Stats courtesy of stats guru Jeff Asher."

It's not every day you're going to see a stat like that. In fact, this was the first time in NFL history, as Walker noted. The Saints struggled out of the gate and couldn't recover. The special teams certainly didn't help as well. All in all, it wasn't the Saints' day. Now, the Saints are 0-3 on the season heading into a difficult Week 4 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Will the Saints find a way to turn the tide? Or, are they going to be looking at an 0-4 start?

Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

