Myles Garrett To Saints? Why New Orleans Doesn't Work For Browns Star
The Super Bowl is just a few days away but there has been a lot of chatter about a potential blockbuster trade over the last few days.
That's what happens when a superstar of Myles Garrett's caliber makes a surprising public trade request. Garrett released a statement about how he's loved his time with the Cleveland Browns but is looking to contend for a Super Bowl title.
Because of this, Garrett has been the talk of the league over the last few days. He's a Hall of Fame-level talent who is just 29 years old and has pretty reasonable cap hits over the next two years. His cap hit is just over $19 million in 2025 and just over $20 million in 2026.
While this is the case, the Saints unfortunately don't make any sense for him. With Garrett available, every team in some capacity has been floated as a fit for him. Any team would be lucky to have him, but New Orleans has two glaring issues right now.
Garrett specifically said he wants to contend for a Super Bowl and the Saints aren't at that level right now. New Orleans won just five games in 2024 and finished in last place in the NFC South. The Saints also have a lot of cap issues right now.
Over The Cap currently has the Saints in last place in the NFL in cap space at over -$54 million and over -$59 million in effective cap space. It's going to take a lot to fix those cap issues and although Garrett's cap hits aren't crazy, the Saints simply aren't on a position to go after him right now.
More NFL: Could Kellen Moore's Comments Hint At Derek Carr's Future With Saints?