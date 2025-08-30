New Orleans Saints Have Fantasy Football League Winner, Per PFF
The New Orleans Saints are entering the 2025 season with low expectations, but there are some weapons on the roster that have somehow become underrated.
For example, Chris Olave is a legitimate star. Last year, he dealt with concussions and finished with 400 receiving yards and 32 catches in eight games. Now, the Saints' are going to be running a new-look offense led by Kellen Moore. In his history running offenses, No.1 receivers have done very well. Over the last few years alone, CeeDee Lamb, Keenan Allen, and AJ Brown have all had big seasons with Moore leading the charge.
Now, it's Olave's turn and yet he isn't going high in Fantasy Football league drafts. But, you shouldn't be scared off by this. In fact, Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke listed Olave as a potential "league winner."
The Saints' offense can surprise some people
"WR Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints (ADP: 7.08)," Jahnke said. "Olave was the 11th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft for a Saints team with Michael Thomas returning from injury and free agent addition Jarvis Landry as starters. Olave started in Week 2, Thomas was out by Week 4, and Landry missed a lot of the season due to injury. This made Olave the clear top receiving option on the team, finishing with 1,042 receiving yards while catching passes from Andy Dalton, which was double the next closest receiver on the team. He accomplished this despite missing two games, and one miss was due to having the second concussion of his career, which followed one when he was at Ohio State.
"Olave’s numbers were remarkably similar in 2023 despite a change in quarterbacks to Derek Carr. His routes per game increased, but his target rate decreased. This left his efficiency down a little bit, but the increase in routes per game led to more total targets, more receptions, more receiving yards, one more touchdown and a move up to 19th in fantasy points per game. Olave missed one game due to an ankle injury, but he also suffered the third concussion of his career and was able to return the following game."
If you haven't done your league drafts yet, aim to snatch Olave in the middle rounds. He has looked good in camp and New Orleans' offense in general could be better than the league perception is saying. I have already grabbed Olave in three leagues. Don't sleep on him this year.
