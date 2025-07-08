New Trade Proposal Sees Saints Land Dolphins 'Proven' Quarterback
Buckle your seatbelts: the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins were just linked in a blockbuster trade idea.
Actually, it’s a four-team proposal involving the Saints, Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, and San Francisco 49ers.
CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin was the author of such a vision, purportedly basing the trade on wild-and-wacky NBA deals that have come to pass. Benjamin’s proposal involved the Dolphins getting Brock Purdy, the 49ers getting Kirk Cousins, the Falcons getting Matt Hennessy, and the Saints getting Tua Tagovailoa.
There was also draft capital exchanged in Benjamin’s idea, with the Saints sending a 2026 third-rounder to the 49ers and a 2026 fifth-rounder to the Falcons, and the Dolphins sending a 2026 second-rounder to the 49ers.
Benjamin supported his outlandish idea with some context:
“The 49ers just paid Purdy, which is completely understandable, but we know Kyle Shanahan has an affinity for his old pal Cousins, and we know Cousins is currently blowing in the wind, awaiting an opportunity as Atlanta's No. 2. The Purdy-to-Cousins swap might be a downgrade in 2025, but adding a couple of early-round picks could help San Francisco replenish its greater infrastructure.”
“Miami, meanwhile, might embrace a more dynamic signal-caller for Mike McDaniel's timing-based offense, while sending Tagovailoa to another former left-handed quarterback in Kellen Moore, whose Saints are sorely inexperienced under center,” Benjamin continued. “Even considering Tua's injury history, you can bet veterans like Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave and Brandin Cooks might prefer a proven passer as Moore installs his offense.”
Wow.
This trade has zero chance of happening, and it’s becoming clear that the National Football League season cannot arrive soon enough.
