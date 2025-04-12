NFL Expert Has 2-Word Solution For Saints To Replace Derek Carr
The New Orleans Saints certainly have questions at quarterback right now.
It was reported on Friday that Derek Carr is dealing with a shoulder injury that could take him out for at least some of the 2025 National Football League season. It was reported that the news wasn't a complete shock to the Saints, but it has surprised the football world outside of them.
Luckily for the Saints, they will have the opportunity to add a new signal-caller in just two weeks. We'll see what ends up happening, but the Saints have the No. 9 pick in the draft and plenty others afterward. At this point, it would be a pretty big shock if the Saints didn't use at least one of the picks on a quarterback. We'll see, though.
NFL Draft expert Todd McShay clearly has an answer for the Saints, though. He took to social media after the news of Carr's injury broke with just a two-word message: "Jaxson Dart."
Dart has been a guy who has been tied to the Saints a lot throughout the offseason so far. Saints head coach Kellen Moore was at his pro day and there's been a lot of buzz around him after he had 4,279 passing yards, 29 touchdown passes, and 495 rushing yards last year in just 13 games. The No. 9 likely is a little high to take him unless the Saints absolutely love him.
The Saints do need a quarterback, though.