NFL Expert Has Big Prediction For Saints' No. 9 Pick
Who will the New Orleans Saints select with the No. 9 pick in the upcoming 2025 National Football League Draft?
This is going to be a hot topic over the last two weeks or so. Recently, there's been a lot of buzz about the possibility of selecting Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. If he's available and lands with the Saints, he would end up likely being the quarterback of the future. Derek Carr would start in at least 2025 and then Sanders would take over at some point. There's been a lot of smoke about a potential move as reports have surfaced that the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants may steer clear of the quarterback position at No. 2 and No. 3 in the draft.
If that happens Sanders could start to drop because each team from No. 4 through No. 8 in the draft seems to have at least some sort of answer at quarterback right now. Maybe a trade could come into the mix, but if not there's a chance Sanders could be out there.
Who will New Orleans take? The Athletic's NFL draft expert Nick Baumgardner predicted the Saints will pass on Sanders and instead select Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.
"No. 9. New Orleans Saints: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State," Baumgardner said. "The 2025 draft class features another great tight end group, and Warren — a true three-down player with the potential to be a dominant run blocker — is leader of the pack. The tight end position has evolved so much in the last 10 years, and Warren has the talent worthy of a top-10 pick."
Warren has been linked to the Saints numerous times over the last few weeks as well. He's coming off a season in which he had 104 catches for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns. In Baumgardner's mock draft, Sanders was still available and went to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21.
Who should the Saints take when they are on the clock in a little over two weeks?
More NFL: Saints Fan-Favorite Shares Message To New Orleans Fans