NFL Expert Has Last-Second Prediction For Saints
It's arguably the biggest day of the National Football League calendar.
There are a few other days that are in the mix as well. Obviously, the Super Bowl is massive and should be considered as one of the top days of the year. The first day of free agency is pretty wild as well. The season-opener is pretty massive as well.
But, there's a real argument that the first night of the National Football League Draft is right up there with all of the other big days. It's a big day for the New Orleans Saints as they have a few holes to fill and the No. 9 pick in the first round.
Who are the Saints going to add? ESPN's Peter Schrager shared a last-second prediction that the Saints will pick Georgia EDGE Mykel Williams.
No. 9. New Orleans Saints," Schrager said. "Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia. I don't see quarterback Shedeur Sanders as the pick here, despite all the assumptions when the Derek Carr injury news trickled out earlier this month. (Does anyone actually know what the story is there?). Instead, I see the Saints with one of the early 'wow' picks of Round 1, grabbing an elite defender who'll carry the torch from Cameron Jordan for the next decade."
Of all of the guys who have been rumored to be in the mix for the Saints, this feels like a pretty safe pick. A guy like Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart could take over arguably the most important position on the field at quarterback, but who knows how they will translate to the NFL.
Williams is NFL-ready and thrived for Georgia in 2024. This is the type of pick that significantly would improve the Saints, although it's not as flashy as some other ideas.