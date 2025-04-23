Saints Announce Chris Olave Decision After Rumors
The New Orleans Saints have been the subject of plenty of unfounded rumors and speculation this offseason.
One person who certainly has been impact by this is 24-year-old star receiver Chris Olave. He's done pretty much nothing but produce since being selected with the No. 11 pick in the 2022 National Football League Draft. He had 1,042 receiving yards as a rookie in 2022 and 1,123 receiving yards in his second season in 2023.
The 2024 campaign didn't go as planned for Olave as he was only able to appear in eight games due to injuries. Over that stretch, he compiled 400 receiving yards and one touchdown.
Throughout the offseason to this point there has been some pretty ridiculous trade speculation about him. The Saints have no reason to trade their No. 1 receiver and it certainly doesn't sound like that is going to happen. The team clearly likes him and general manager Mickey Loomis announced on Wednesday that the Saints will be picking up his fifth-year option for the 2026 season, as shared by NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill.
"Loomis said they're not exercising the fifth-year option on (Trevor Penning), but they are picking up the option on Chris Olave," Underhill shared.
Now that's a pretty easy -- and good -- decision for New Orleans. The Saints still could use more weapons for the receiver room, not less. Throughout the offseason so far it's been kind of weird to see what has stuck when it comes to Olave. He's a talented receiver and seems to be a part of this team's core. It's the right call to pick up the fifth-year option.