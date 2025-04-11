NFL Expert Predicts Big-Name Talent To Fall To Saints
The No. 9 pick in the upcoming National Football League Draft has a chance to have a big impact on one of the top prospects in the draft class.
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been a difficult prospect to project. He had a phenomenal 2024 season -- 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdown passes, and a 74 percent completetion percentage -- but there's been chatter about him dropping.
Initially, it seemed like a near guarantee that he would be taken in the top three picks of the upcoming NFL Draft and maybe even could go No. 1. But, Cam Ward seems all but certain to be the pick for the Tennessee Titans at No. 1. The No. 2 and No. 3 picks by the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants still could go Sanders' way, but if not then he could slip.
After the No. 3 pick, the next team that realistically could use a long-term quarterback is the New Orleans Saints. If he doesn't get picked there, he could have a serious drop into the 20s. It would be a shock to see him reach the second round. That doesn't seem likely.
ESPN's NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. dropped his latest mock draft on Tuesday and predicted Sanders to slip in the draft, but only get to No. 9.
"No. 9. New Orleans Saints," Kiper Jr. said. "Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado. If Sanders doesn't go to the Giants, there aren't many clear landing spots for him in the top 10 ... and he could slide. I could see a team trading up for him -- maybe even the Saints, who have nine picks -- but most of these rosters are already set at quarterback. This is a great outcome for New Orleans, though. I like this match a lot.
"Sanders is my top-ranked quarterback, and his accuracy jumps off the tape. He completed 74 percent of his throws last season despite being under constant pressure. Playing in the NFC South with good weather and a few indoor stadiums would ease any arm strength concerns. And he wouldn't be forced to play right away. Derek Carr, 34, will be with the Saints for at least another season; Sanders could learn behind him before taking over."
Recently, there's been a lot of buzz about a potential move like this. If Sanders is available at No. 9, it makes all of the sense in the world to grab him.
