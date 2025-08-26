NFL Fans Send Love After Saints-Cowboys Trade
The New Orleans Saints have been cutting down the roster left and right ahead of Tuesday's 53-man deadline, but they also added a potentially sneaky good piece as well.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Saints are acquiring former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Asim Richards and a seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a sixth-round pick.
"Trade: Cowboys are sending OL Asim Richards to New Orleans Saints, per sources," Schefter said. "...Saints get OL Asim Richards and a 2028 seventh-round pick. Cowboys get a 2028 6th-round pick."
Richards isn't a big-name player by any means, but he's just 24 years old and appeared in 21 games over the last two years on the Cowboys' offensive line. After the trade, Richards got a lot of love on social media.
Saints aren't done adjusting roster, potentially strike gold with Asim Richards
New Orleans has been roasted at times for its management of draft assets. In this scenario, the Saints didn't give up much at all and will get a player that can have an impact right away. You can never have too much offensive line depth and Richards is just 24 years old. The perception on social media seems to be overwhelmingly positive from the Saints' point of view right now. Obviously that could change when the games start, but it does seem like New Orleans made a good move ahead of the roster cut-down deadline.
Over the next few days you'll still see a lot of movement, although the 53-man deadline is on Tuesday. Teams can make practice squads starting Wednesday. Just because the deadline to make a 53-man roster is on Tuesday, doesn't mean it's the deadline for the final roster. We'll see more cuts over the next few days as teams claim players who hit the open market. We could even see trades over the next few days as well.
All in all, this is one of the most busy times of the year in the NFL. Luckily, we're under two weeks away from real games kicking off across the league.