Saints Release Former All-American, Expected Star
It's a difficult time across the National Football League right now.
It's roster cut-down week. As is the case every year, players hit the open market left and right with teams trimming down rosters to 53 players. As you scroll through social media, some of the decisions aren't overtly shocking, but all of them are impactful. These are real people having to figure out their next step in their professional, as well as their personal lives.
It's obviously much easier said than done. These are tough decisions and the New Orleans Saints already have made a lot of them. The deadline for rosters to be at 53 players is Tuesday by 4 p.m. ET. New Orleans has made a handful of cuts already. You can check out the latest right here.
One move that stood out on Tuesday was the release of 2023 second-round pick Isaiah Foskey, as shared by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and confirmed by NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill.
"Saints are releasing DL Isaiah Foskey, the second-round pick from 2023, per source," Fowler said.
Saints latest roster cuts
"Foskey got cut, per source," Underhill said.
There was a time in which many thought Foskey would be a star in New Orleans. He was an All-American in college at Notre Dame but was never able to get his footing with the Saints over the last two seasons. He appeared in 27 games over the last two years and recorded one pass defended, and 25 total tackles. That's certainly not the production the Saints likely expected.
In college, he racked up 22 sacks across his final two seasons in 25 games with Notre Dame. Over that stretch, he also tallied 97 total tackles.
This just goes to show how truly difficult the NFL is. This is a guy who was a superstar in college and projected to be an impactful member of the defense but things didn't go his way. At just 24 years old, there likely will be a team that bets on his upside, but things just didn't work out in New Orleans.
