NFL Insider Talks Chances Of Derek Carr Blockbuster For Saints
The New Orleans Saints have been pretty open about who will be the team's starting quarterback in 2025.
There were rumors for weeks about the future of Derek Carr at the end of the 2024 National Football League season. General manager Mickey Loomis hinted that Carr would be the team's quarterback for the 2025 season ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine and then the team restructured his deal.
The Saints have made it pretty clear that Carr will be the guy in 2025. Despite this, there has been some rumors about a potential trade lately. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer weighed in on the recent chatter and unsurprisingly called a deal unlikely.
"Last week, I told you I wanted to wait for the details of the restructure," Breer said. "Now that I have them … it wouldn’t be impossible for the Saints to deal Carr … but don’t hold your breath. The math is similar to what we just went over with the Chiefs. The Saints maxed out the conversion on Carr—so $28.745 million of his $30 million base, which was taken down to the league minimum, became a signing bonus. They also triggered a proration of a $10 million roster bonus that was due Saturday, which will take $8 million off this year’s cap and spread it out from 2026 to ’29. That means a total of $30.996 million gets added to the existing cap charges of $28.674 million already pushed into those years.
"Which means if the Saints were to move him now, they’ll have given Carr $38.745 million in cash for 2025 to play somewhere else and they’ll have to take the $59.67 million in acceleration on to their cap. Which they could do, I guess, but wouldn’t make much sense. So it’s hard to see where Carr isn’t in New Orleans in 2025, though given the desperation of a couple teams right now, I actually think there’d be a decent market for him if he became available."
The trade rumors that have popped up have been pretty surprising but it doesn't seem like Carr is going anywhere.
