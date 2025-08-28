NFL World Reacts To Unexpected Saints Disrespect
The New Orleans Saints aren't getting a lot of love heading into the 2025 National Football League.
In fact, it seems like almost each day the Saints catch some sort of stray. New Orleans is coming off of a 5-12 2024 season, but there are some reasons to believe that New Orleans could turn things around under Kellen Moore in his first season as head coach. Legendary quarterback Drew Brees said it best about how the Saints can turn things around:
"I think top to bottom, the Saints' roster is really, really strong. One of the best offensive lines in football. One of the most dynamic running backs in Alvin Kamara, who can do everything for you. And the two extremely explosive receivers in (Chris Olave) and (Rashid Shaheed). Not to mention a lot of other pieces to the puzzle...
"Defensively, a ton of great veteran leadership and presence in Demario Davis and Cam Jordan. Tons of young guys we drafted over the last few years at every level of the defense. So, look, I love the position that they are in. I think we're flying under the radar right now Kellen Moore, everyone seems to love...I think the Saints are maybe in a position to surprise some people."
While this is the case, not everyone sees it the same way for New Orleans. In fact, FanDuel even weighed in with an unexpected stray at New Orleans. They shared a graphic with one "potential face of the league" from each team and yet the Saints were the only that didn't have an answer.
Fans weighed in left and right on both sides of the debate. It's somewhat surprising that the Saints didn't have a guy here. The most obvious answwer is Alvin Kamara, even being on the older side from a running back perspective. But, fans weighed in.
Did FanDuel get it right?
The posts go on and on. Again, it's surprising. But, this is just some random FanDuel post meant to lead to debate.
