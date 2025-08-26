Saints Stunner: New Orleans Cutting QB
The New Orleans Saints have made their first significant decision when it comes to the quarterback room.
New Orleans still hasn't announced who will be the team's starting quarterback for the team's Week 1 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. But, we at least know who won't be the guy under center. The quarterback competition at least began with three players. Spencer Rattler, Tyler Shough, and Jake Haener were all technically in the mix for the starting job. From the beginning, it was clear that the job would go to either Rattler or Shough. But, Haener was in the mix as well and in the rotation.
He had some flashy moments early in camp as well. But, when he didn't get into action during the second preseason game, it was clear that he was no longer in the running for the starting job. Now, he's heading to the open market with NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reporting that Haener is being released by the Saints.
Saints make first significant QB decision
"The Saints are waiving QB Jake Haener, sources tell The Insiders," Garafolo said. "The 2023 fourth-rounder, who appeared in eight games for New Orleans last year, is expected to get a fresh start elsewhere."
With Haener being released, it leaves the Saints with just Rattler and Shough on the roster. New Orleans has undrafted rookie Hunter Dekkers on the roster as well throughout the summer but recently moved on from him as well.
There was chatter early in the offseason about how the Saints could make sense as a landing spot for a veteran quarterback because the room in general is one of the youngest in the league. With Haener on his way out of town, this idea makes more sense than ever. Either Shough or Rattler will be under center Week 1. But, it really wouldn't hurt to add someone who has been around the block to be in the room with these two to help mentor.
With each season, NFL cut day always brings some surprises. Moving on from Haener right now at least is somewhat in that category.