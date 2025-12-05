Saints Reverse Course, Re-Sign 2 Just Days After Release

The New Orleans Saints have been very active in active with the practice squad this week.

On Tuesday, the Saints announced the signing of cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. to the practice squad and the release of wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. and tackle Barry Wesley.

"New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed CB Beanie Bishop Jr. to the practice squad and terminated the practice squad contract of RB Ian Wheeler. In addition, the club also waived WR Kevin Austin Jr. and T Barry Wesley," the Saints announced on Tuesday.

The Saints have been busy this week

Dec 23, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; General view of a New Orleans Saints helmet during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Those moves didn't stick for long, though. Just two days later on Thursday, the Saints reportedly brought Austin and Wesley back, per Audacy Sports' Jeff Nowak.

"Saints have signed WR Kevin Austin and OL Barry Wesley to the practice squad," Nowak wrote.

Wesley has yet to appear in a game in the National Football League. While this is the case, he's spent on the practice squad this season and it never hurts to have as much offensive line depth as possible.

Austin has gotten into action, including three games this season for New Orleans. He has one target, but zero catches on the season. He's been on the field for just 37 offensive snaps this season and five special teams snaps. He played a bigger role last season. Austin got into eight games, including two starts, and had 11 catches on 22 targets for 151 yards.

Even with just a few games left in the regular season for New Orleans, the practice squad remains a revolving door. That's the case each season and certainly has been this year. Austin and Wesley felt the brunt of it this week getting cut and re-signed within just a few days. Unfortunately, it's just a nature of the role.

New Orleans is preparing to face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. These signings don't move the needle, but could give New Orleans a bit more depth this weekend if the team decides to elevate either.

