Patriots 'Could Trade Linebacker'; Saints Seen As Landing Spot
A valuable defensive player from the New England Patriots could be on the move, with the New Orleans Saints being discussed as a landing spot.
The Patriots have made significant moves on defense this offseason, which, according to Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder, might make linebacker Jahlani Tavai the odd man out. "The Patriots extended Christian Elliss and signed Robert Spillane in free agency this offseason, making Tavai's role on the team unclear this fall,” Holder wrote. “So, moving on from a guy who might not see the field much … would be a smart move."
Using Holder’s report as a launchpad, Last Word On Sports’ Anthony Palacios further discussed Tavai’s potential departure and talked about the Saints as a logical fit.
“After salvaging the pass-rushing unit, the New England Patriots could trade linebacker Jahlani Tavai before the 2025 regular season this year,” Palacios wrote.
“(Holder) suggests the Patriots should move on from the former second-round pick as they have enough depth. Originally selected in the 2019 NFL Draft, the former Hawaii product realistically won’t have enough room to thrive in this defense … This doesn’t have to do anything with his production as Tavai is coming off his best season last year, recording 115 tackles, (with) seven of them for a loss. However, priorities change when a new regime takes over."
“Despite losing linebacker Willie Gay this offseason, the New Orleans Saints are getting younger in the pass rush," Palacios continued. "Between Demario Davis and Pete Werner, these are the only two athletes who have the most potential to make an impact. Carl Granderson has yet to be proven, so a trade for Tavai could make sense, especially since the Saints will probably have one of the worst offenses, and it’d be easier to have an exploding defense at minimum.”
Tavai began his career with the Detroit Lions. The 28-year-old linebacker has tallied 424 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 14 pass deflections, and four interceptions in his career thus far.
