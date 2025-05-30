Patriots Dynamic Weapon Linked To Saints
The New Orleans Saints have one of the most dynamic running backs in the National Football League in Alvin Kamara.
New Orleans has Kendre Miller, Devin Neal, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire behind him on the depth chart right now. There’s been some speculation about the possibility of the Saints going after another running back this offseason. There aren’t concrete rumors about the fact, but this has been a popular talking point.
CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin continued the speculation on Thursday by suggesting the Saints as a fit for New England Patriots running back Antonio Gibson if the team were to move on this offseason.
"The New England Patriots just spent an early second-round pick on Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, and they're just a year removed from extending starter Rhamondre Stevenson on a $36 million deal," Benjamin said. "Gibson may well be the odd man out, despite his track record as a pass-catching option.
"The Patriots, now led by Mike Vrabel, could save $2.3 million by trading Gibson after June 1 as opposed to $1.3 million prior, while a post-June 1 release would save the team an extra $1 million. Potential landing spots: (Denver Broncos), (Arizona Cardinals), Saints."
Last year, Gibson signed a three-year, $11.25 million deal with the Patriots. In his first year with the Patriots, Gibson racked up 538 rushing yards, 23 catches, 206 receiving yards, and one touchdown.
If he were to become available, he would be a solid weapon to pair with Kamara, but there's no way to know right now if New England wants to part ways with him.