Rams Super Bowl Starter Trying Out For Saints
The New Orleans Saints have been busy this week already and there's still plenty of time left.
It was reported this past weekend that the Saints were bringing in former Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Gabe Davis in for a free-agent visit. He isn't the only one. NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill reported that the Saints also will be bringing in former Los Angeles Rams. Minnesota Vikings, and Houston Texans running back Cam Akers for a free-agent visit as well.
"Cam Akers will be trying out for the Saints this week at minicamp, according to a league source," Underhill said. "The running back spent last season with the Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings."
He is an interesting player to watch for New Orleans now. Akers has plenty of talent and is just 25 years old. He started in Super Bowl LVI for the Rams and won a Super Bowl ring as the franchise took down the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20.
Akers played in all 17 regular season games last year with Minnesota and Houston and tallied 444 rushing yards on 104 attempts. His best season was in 2022 when he had 786 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns in 15 games.
In Los Angeles, Akers dealt with some injuries and a full running back room. There was some drama with his exit from Los Angeles but he eventually landed with Minnesota. The 2023 season wasn't great for him with just 167 yards in seven total games, but he was a solid depth option last year.
Pairing him with Alvin Kamara would be a solid idea if he can impress in his try out.
