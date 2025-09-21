Saints $14 Million OL Finally Active Week 3
The New Orleans Saints are going to get a big piece back on the field on Sunday.
It's unclear what exaclty what the Saints' offensive line will look like, but Trevor Penning will be active for the first time this season after missing the first two games of the season. ESPN's Katherine Terrell shared the news along with the team's seven inactives.
The Saints are getting a piece back
"Trevor Penning is active for the first time this season. Taliese Fuaga (back/knee) is inactive after missing practice all week and guard Dillon Radunz is inactive as well. Also inactive: Devaughn Vele, Trey Palmer, Devin Neal, Khristian Boyd and Chase Young." Terrell said.
The 26-year-old got some buzz throughout the summer as he moved over to guard. But, he hasn't been able to show his progress in a live regular season game yet. It's unclear how much time he'll get, if any, but he's active for the first time this season. It's going to be an important one for him. His four-year rookie deal worth just over $14 million deal is up after the season and New Orleans turned down the fifth-year option.
Penning is playing for his next contract and got some positive buzz after his position change.
The inactives are somewhat brutal for New Orleans. Losing Fuaga is a big loss. The same game be said about Radunz and even Vele. Young is someone who can really help this team, but he hasn't been active for a game yet this season.
Injuries have played a big role so far this season for New Orleans. On the bright side, Penning is active for the team's Week 3 matchup against the Seahawks. But, on the negative side, the Saints aren't close to full strength as they look to avoid an 0-3 start to the 2025 campaign.
The Saints lost Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals and Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers. The Seahawks lost Week 1 against the 49ers and won Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.