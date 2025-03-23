Saints $17 Million Fan-Favorite Named Top Trade Candidate
The New Orleans Saints already have made a handful of moves, could there be more on the way?
That seems pretty likely. There surely will be more additions and subtractions by the time the 2025 National Football League season gets here.
It’s going to be interesting to see how the Saints decide to handle the next few months with free agency in full swing, the NFL Draft kicking off in April, and teams hitting the field not long after.
There are guys out there bringing into town but there could be subtractions and Pro Football Focus’ Bradley Locker called Demario Davis the team’s top trade candidate.
"New Orleans Saints: LB Demario Davis," Locker said. "Derek Carr and Tyrann Mathieu were clear options to be on this list, but both appear in steady shape on the Saints’ roster heading into the 2025 season. Davis, though, has a little more uncertainty after his contract was restructured, leaving him on a one-year deal.
"Despite playing his 13th season, Davis was still strong last year, earning an 80.2 PFF run-defense grade. More specifically, his 81.3 PFF overall grade from Weeks 11-18 ranked fifth among qualified linebackers. Still able to play at a high level, at least against the run, Davis could draw trade interest even at age 36."
He has one year left on his two-year, $17.25 million deal with New Orleans. Davis is 36 years old and spent the last seven years in New Orleans. He had two sacks last year, but racked up 13 sacks across the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
More NFL: Saints Fan-Favorite Has Simple Message After Brandin Cooks' Return