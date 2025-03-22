Saints Fan-Favorite Has Simple Message After Brandin Cooks' Return
The New Orleans Saints have a new receiver in town.
Well, not technically new, but someone who wasn’t with the team in 2024.
New Orleans reportedly re-signed receiver Brandin Cooks on Friday to a two-year deal worth $13 million. Cooks is a guy who can help this Saints team. He has six seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards throughout his 11-year National Football League career.
He will bring a veteran presence back to the receiver room and team legend Cam Jordan shared a brief message after the news was announced on social media.
"He’s back," Jordan shared with the post announcing Cooks' return. "Welcome byyyke."
Jordan has been pretty active on social media throughout the offseason so far. It’s abundantly clear that he didn’t want to leave New Orleans this offseason and there may not be a guy more passionate about the team than him.
Jordan recently spoke about the upcoming NFL Draft and hinted he he likes Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
Clearly, he wanted a receiver and the Saints already have made a great move in bringing Cooks back. There’s still room for more if the team wants, but they are trending in the right direction.
The NFL Draft will be here in April and the Saints have the No. 9 pick in it. If they were to use the first pick on someone like McMillan or tight end Tyler Warren out of Penn State this offseason could be something next year.
