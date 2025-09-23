Saints $24 Million Homegrown Star Getting Trade Buzz
The New Orleans Saints haven't started off the 2025 National Football League season as they likely hoped.
New Orleans is struggling right now. The Saints are 0-3 after an embarassing, blowout loss against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3. Now, the Saints are preparing behind the scenes to take on the Buffalo Bills on the road Week 4.
It's been a tough start to the season, for sure, for the Saints. The first two weeks weren't as bad as Week 3, but they all count in the standings the same.
Will the Saints move on from the superstar?
After a brutal start, speculation is already starting to pop up about what the team could do to add more resources to the franchise. For example, Matt Johnson of Sportsnaut listed Alvin Kamara among eight potential trade candidates this season.
"While the New Orleans Saints signed running back Alvin Kamara to a two-year contract extension in October 2024, this is a franchise clearly transitioning to the future," Johnson said. "While New Orleans might not trade edge rusher Cameron Jordan because they want him to spend his entire career with the team, Kamara could potentially be moved. Teams like the Chiefs, Commanders, and Texans are a bit desperate at running back right now. All three playoff hopefuls could use a highly effective pass-catching running back who can still deliver explosive plays. The Chicago Bears could be another franchise to watch if Kamara is made available, given their struggles running the football this season."
No need to worry yet, Saints fans. This is just speculation, but goes to show what the vibe is around the league about the team right now. The Saints aren't where they want to be. Kamara is a homegrown superstar on an affordable deal (two-year, $24.5 million). Trading him would bring back some value, but it also would be a clear sign that this team doesn't think it's anywhere near contention. It's a tough line to walk but luckily the NFL trade deadline isn't until November, so there is still time.
