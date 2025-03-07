Saints 25-Year-Old Posts Encouraging Video Ahead Of Free Agency
The New Orleans Saints have a handful of guys heading to the open market, including 25-year-old cornerback Paulson Adebo.
Adebo is going to be one of the most intriguing guys to follow on the open market. He was a third-round pick in the 2021 National Football League Draft and has been a productive player for the Saints over the last four seasons.
If Adebo didn't go down with a broken femur in Week 7 this season, he would be getting a lot more buzz right now. He had three interceptions in just seven games this year. Last year, he had four interceptions in 15 games played. He also had three interceptions as a rookie in 2021. There's a lot more to the game than just interceptions, but he has shown that he can be disruptive in the passing game and certainly would cash in if he didn't get hurt.
It's tough to gauge his market because a broken femur certainly isn't a common injury. But, he took to social media on Thursday with an encouraging video to show where he's at in his recovery. He even did a backflip.
Ideally, he won't have to do any backflips in games in 2025, but this video does show at least that he's healthy enough to do so right now. Free agency is going to kick off next week and it would be nice if the Saints could bring him back for another year.
He's an important piece of this defense and at least seems to be trending in the right direction health-wise.
