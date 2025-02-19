Saints $40 Million Fan-Favorite May Have Played Final Game In New Orleans
Will the New Orleans Saints move on from Taysom Hill this offseason?
There’s already been a lot of chatter about a potential move and it’s not too hard to see why. He landed a four-year, $40 million deal with the Saints and will have a cap hit of over $18 million in 2025.
Moving on from Hill wouldn’t completely fix things, obviously, but it would give the team a little more wiggle room.
Because of this, NFL.com’s Matt Okada called Hill a “notable cut candidate”
"Alright, a couple of caveats here," Okada said. "First, the Saints only recently officially hired former Eagles OC Kellen Moore, and we can't know just yet what his plans for this offense will be -- although he did speak highly of Hill at his introductory news conference. Second, I am a Taysom Hill truther. Third, if the new regime does decide to move on from Hill, he would realistically have to be designated a post-June 1 cut, which takes the cap savings from essentially zero in 2025 to $10 million -- but the Saints can't give that designation to more than two players, and they might also want to use it on Cameron Jordan and Derek Carr, as mentioned in their blurbs above.
"NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport did suggest Hill, who is 34 and coming off a torn ACL, would not be on the roster this season. Then again, I see Moore -- a forward-thinking, innovative offensive mind who loves pre-snap motion and disguise -- as the type of coach to appreciate Hill and his unique skill set. The Saints are up against it financially, but if they can manage Hill's problematic cap figure and keep him on the roster, I think they'll try."
Sadly, there could be some bit changes on the way this offseason for the Saint and that realistically could mean Hill has played his last game in New Orleans.
