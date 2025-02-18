Saints Called Best Fit To Reunite With 25-Year-Old Standout CB
The New Orleans Saints may not have a lot of money to spend this offseason, but that doesn't mean the team won't make any moves.
New Orleans has a handful of free agents heading to the open market and everyone won't be extremely expensive. One player who will be worth watching is 25-year-old cornerback Paulson Adebo.
He has spent his entire four-year career with the Saints after being selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Adebo has seven interceptions over the last two seasons, although he appeared in just 22 games.
Adebo appeared in seven games last season with the Saints and now is projected to land a two-year deal worth roughly $22 million. It's unclear where he will go this offseason, but ESPN's Matt Bowen called the Saints the "best team fit" for him.
"Best team fit: New Orleans Saints," Bowen said. "Adebo suffered a broken femur in Week 7, but when healthy, he has the frame and traits to play man coverage or jam in the flat. Plus, he can open and run when matching vertically. It sounds like new Saints coach Kellen Moore could bring in Brandon Staley as his defensive coordinator, and I like Adebo staying in New Orleans in Staley's scheme."
Adebo is young, has a ton of talent, and it would be nice to bring him back to town. The Saints have plenty of decisions to make this offseason but it should be an easy choice to bring Adebo back.
