Saints News Network

Saints Called Best Fit To Reunite With 25-Year-Old Standout CB

Will the Saints make any sort of moves this offseason?

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) intercepts a ball intended for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Brooks (not pictured) during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) intercepts a ball intended for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Brooks (not pictured) during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints may not have a lot of money to spend this offseason, but that doesn't mean the team won't make any moves.

New Orleans has a handful of free agents heading to the open market and everyone won't be extremely expensive. One player who will be worth watching is 25-year-old cornerback Paulson Adebo.

He has spent his entire four-year career with the Saints after being selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Adebo has seven interceptions over the last two seasons, although he appeared in just 22 games.

Adebo appeared in seven games last season with the Saints and now is projected to land a two-year deal worth roughly $22 million. It's unclear where he will go this offseason, but ESPN's Matt Bowen called the Saints the "best team fit" for him.

"Best team fit: New Orleans Saints," Bowen said. "Adebo suffered a broken femur in Week 7, but when healthy, he has the frame and traits to play man coverage or jam in the flat. Plus, he can open and run when matching vertically. It sounds like new Saints coach Kellen Moore could bring in Brandon Staley as his defensive coordinator, and I like Adebo staying in New Orleans in Staley's scheme."

Adebo is young, has a ton of talent, and it would be nice to bring him back to town. The Saints have plenty of decisions to make this offseason but it should be an easy choice to bring Adebo back.

More NFL: Saints 8-Time Pro Bowler Surprisingly Tabbed As Cut Candidate

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Saints News