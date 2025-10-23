Saints-49ers Mock Trade Would Do More Harm Than Good
With the 2025 National Football League trade deadline coming up quickly, the New Orleans Saints are at least going to have to consider all options.
New Orleans has the worst record in the NFC at 1-6. No other team in the NFC has just one win. In the AFC, the Miami Dolphins have a 1-6 record as well, the Baltimore Ravens are at 1-5, and the New York Jets are at 0-7. New Orleans has dug itself a hole that's probably too big to come out of this season. But, does that mean the team should consider a full-on firesale? With the deadline coming up in 12 days, we don't have to wait long to find out.
Rumors, reports, and mock trades are running rampant right now. Some make sense. Some others arguably would hurt more than they help. For example, The Athletic's Mike Jones and Jeff Howe proposed a mock trade to send two-time Pro Bowler Demario Davis to the San Francisco 49ers for a fifth-round pick.
"New Orleans Saints trade LB Demario Davis to San Francisco 49ers for a 2026 fifth-round pick," Jones and Howe said. "Why it makes sense: The 49ers badly need defensive playmakers after the loss of leading tackler Fred Warner and pass rusher Nick Bosa, and the veteran Davis would help fill that need at the heart of Robert Saleh’s defense. Although 36, Davis remains highly productive, ranking among the NFL’s leading tacklers (51) and also has five for a loss (tied for first). His extensive experience would enable him to quickly adapt to Saleh’s scheme and help San Francisco remain in contention."
The Saints shouldn't trade Demario Davis
The idea behind the mock trade makes sense. The Saints need a pass rusher, Davis is having a good season so far, and a team struggling getting some sort of draft compensation in return is always good when they need to rebuild. But, this is the type of deal that would arguably hurt more than it helps. Sure, a draft pick is great in theory, but it's a roll of the dice. Davis is a tried and true veteran who the Saints know what they are getting. Plus, this is his eighth season with the franchise.
He's one of the leaders for the team. Although he's on the older side at 36 years old, a fifth-round pick doesn't truly represent what he means to the franchise as a whole. In times like this as well when there is a first-year head coach, young guys throughout the roster, and a bad record, it's important to have veterans around to help steer the team in the right direction. Davis will be a free agent after the season and his NFL future isn't guaranteed beyond 2025, but New Orleans shouldn't just flip him for a pick at this time unless he wants to be moved.
