Saints 5-Year Vet Opens Up About Potentially Leaving New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints certainly will look at least a little bit different in 2025.
New Orleans is well above the cap right now and will have to make some tough decisions this offseason. That's going to range between restructuring contracts, to cutting ties with some players in free agency.
One player who is going to be available on the open market this offseason is five-year National Football League veteran Juwan Johnson. The 28-year-old had arguably the best season of his career in 2024. He hauled in a career-high 50 passes and had a career-high 548 receiving yards. Clearly, he was an important piece of the Saints' offense but it's unknown if he will be back.
The veteran pass-catcher opened up about his pending free agency and even briefly mentioned the possibility of joining former Saints head coach Sean Payton with the Denver Broncos, as transcribed by 9 News' Mike Klis.
"Johnson developed into one of the league’s best receiving tight ends after Payton left, recording 42, 37 and 50 catches the past three seasons for a combined 1,424 yards and 14 touchdowns," Klis said. "Johnson will be an unrestricted free agent in March.
"I just want to be somewhere where I’m wanted and valued and that’s my biggest thing," Johnson said. "If it happens to be Denver, then it will be Denver. If it’s somewhere else then it's somewhere else."
Keep an eye on him this offseason when free agency kicks off.
