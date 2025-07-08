Saints $51 Million Man Addresses QB Competition
Luckily, training camp is just a few weeks away so soon enough we will have a better idea about who will be the New Orleans Saints' starting quarterback.
It's not that the competition aspect isn't fun and the right thing, but with there being downtime between minicamp and training camp, there isn't a lot of action out there right now so the quarterback competition has been even more on display than you would typically think.
Soon enough, it won't just be chatter and speculation, but real action on the practice field. Then, we'll find out whether Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, or Jake Haener can separate in the contest.
In the meantime, Saints newly re-signed former Pro Bowler Chase Young talked about the competition in an interview with Luke Loffredo of Saints Wire.
"While talking Saints football with Young, it felt only right to bring up the ongoing quarterback competition between Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough -- a battle that’s been unfolding since late spring," Loffredo said. "Chase offered his thoughts on both players and how the competition has been shaping up, but like a lot of veteran players this summer, he isn't taking sides: 'Both of those guys are great quarterbacks, man. It’s going to be an exciting battle in camp for that QB1 spot. I’m looking forward to seeing them go toe-to-toe.'"
Young re-signed with the Saints this offseason on a three-year, $51 million deal after joining the team ahead of the 2024 campaign. Last year, he had 5 1/2 sacks and 31 total tackles in 17 games.
More NFL: Saints Not Done Yet? New Orleans Still Facing 1 Decision