Saints 8-Time Pro Bowler Surprisingly Tabbed As Cut Candidate
The New Orleans Saints will need to make some serious changes this offseason if they want to get their cap situation in order.
New Orleans is in a tough spot cap-wise. The offseason recently kicked off, but this is a topic that has been heavily discussed. New Orleans currently is dead-last in the NFL in cap space at over -$54 million, per Over The Cap. That's pretty tough.
The Saints surely can restructure some deals to make things a little easier, but they also will need to cut ties with some pieces of the organization. NFL.com's Matt Okada made a list of "notable cut candidates" and surprisingly had eight-time Pro Bowler Cameron Jordan on his list.
"Outside of a long snapper or two, no player under contract for 2025 has played more seasons on their current team than Cameron Jordan, who is headed for his 15th season in New Orleans," Okada said. "He's a future Hall of Famer and arguably the current face of the franchise, so it sounds extreme to suggest he will be cut. But he also carries a $20.1 million cap hit, $11 million of which the Saints could translate into savings if they designated him as a post-June 1 release. Plus, unfortunately, he's 35 years old and on the decline.
"He logged six total sacks over the last two seasons (34 starts) combined and played just 48 percent of the Saints' defensive snaps in 2024. For context, Jordan had more than six sacks in each of the previous 11 seasons. If he's willing to reduce his pay to finish his career in the Bayou, maybe he remains on the roster, but otherwise, it might be time to sunset his tenure with the Saints."
This would be a pretty big shock. Jordan has made it clear that he doesn't want to leave the organization. He has spent his entire 14-year NFL career with the Saints and is a team legend. Hopefully, the team doesn't decide to move on from him this offseason even with the cap issues.
