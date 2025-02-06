Saints Legend Takes Hard Stance On Future In New Orleans
If there is one player who certainly sounds like they are never going to leave the New Orleans Saints it is superstar defensive end Cameron Jordan.
He's a team legend and has spent his entire 14-year career as a member of the Saints. While this is the case, he recently was asked by Kay Adams on "Up & Adams" if he would ever consider a trade in the wake of Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett doing so.
He unequivocally said that would never be the case.
"I'm not asking for a trade from anywhere, I'm Black-and-Gold forever," Jordan said. "Who has a better chance of winning than us? We have all of the talent. You talk about a healthy Chris Olave, a healthy Rashid Shaheed, and a healthy Marquez Valdes-Scantling. We saw Bub Means come on before he went down...We've got the talent. You talk about Derek Carr was healthy, we beat the breaks off the first two teams we played and then everyone started going down this downward spiral where they didn't get back up."
New Orleans does have a lot of talent on the roster right now, but the 2024 season wasn't kind to them. If the Saints are fortunate to have better health in 2025, maybe they could surprise the football world. That much is up in the air right now, but the one thing that clearly isn't changing is Jordan's status on the team.
