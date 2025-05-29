Saints $9 Million Man Has High Expectations For 2025
If you’ve been following along this offseason you’ve likely heard that there aren’t very high expectations for the New Orleans Saints.
National media isn’t giving the Saints much love, but there is some serious talent with the franchise. Plus, the roster is loaded with aging, veteran talent. This is the type of roster that isn’t going to just roll over. New Orleans can surprise people in 2025.
One guy who specifically could surprise is cornerback Isaac Yiadom. Pro Football Focus’ Dalton Wasserman called him New Orleans’ biggest “bounce-back” candidate.
"New Orleans Saints: CB Isaac Yiadom," Wasserman said. "Most of Isaac Yiadom’s career has been defined by consistently below-average coverage play. The notable exception came in 2023 with the Saints, when he posted a career-high 80.4 coverage grade and recorded 11 pass breakups. His 82.5 zone coverage grade ranked among the top 20 in the NFL that season — a promising indicator for his potential fit in new defensive coordinator Brandon Staley’s zone-heavy system."
Yiadom is a seven-year National Football League veteran who spent parts of the 2022 season and the entire 2023 season with the Saints but was with the San Francisco 49ers. Last year, he had one interception, six passes defended, and two forced fumbles in 17 games for San Francisco, including five starts.
He re-signed with the Saints this offseason on a three-year, $9 million deal. He's just 29 years old but already has spent time with the Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, 49ers, and the Saints. Maybe returning to a place that's comfortable will help unlock him in 2025.
