Saints Add QB/WR With Hints Of Taysom Hill To Practice Squad
The New Orleans Saints had a surprisingly-busy day on Monday.
New Orleans reportedly added linebacker Eku Leota and officially announced the release of former All-Pro J.T. Gray and the signing of Coziah Izzard. That's not all the Saints did on Monday, though. New Orleans also reportedly signed do-it-all quarterback Tommy Mellott, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
"The Saints are signing former Montana State QB Tommy Mellott to the practice squad, per source," Pelissero said. "Drafted in the sixth round by the (Las Vegas Raiders), Mellott was waived last week after practicing at receiver in camp. Now, the versatile playmaker heads to the home of Taysom Hill..."
Saints strike again, sign potential Taysom Hill clone to practice squad
Mellott was selected with the No. 213 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2025 National Football League Draft by the Raiders. He's a guy who can do it all -- like Taysom Hill. In college, he had 3,523 rushing yards and 5,810 passing yards, as shared by ESPN's Steve Muench.
"Pre-Draft Analysis," Muench said. "Mellott finished his college career with 3,523 rushing yards and 5,810 passing yards. He's an inconsistent passer and grades out as an undrafted free agent at quarterback. He's an explosive runner with the speed to pull away, and he had an outstanding pro day workout. In addition to testing well, he participated in wide receiver and punt return drills at his combine. His upside as a receiver or running back makes him an interesting potential late-round pick."
If there was ever a team that can take a guy with experience in the passing, rushing, and receiving games and turn them into a regular contributor, it would be New Orleans. The Saints took Hill and transformed him into arguably the best gadget player out there. There aren't many guys out there that play a role like Hill, but Mellott is at least someone wh ofits that mold. Now, he joins the Saints' practice squad and will try to see if he can help the Saints out this season.
