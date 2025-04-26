Saints Adding Game-Breaker After Career Year
The New Orleans Saints keep adding intriguing talent to the franchise.
New Orleans began its draft by selecting offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. out of Texas. It followed the move up by taking Louisville's Tyler Shough seemingly to be the team's long-term replacement for the injured Derek Carr. The Saints' third selection of the draft came on Friday night and New Orleans went back to Texas to take defensive tackle Vernon Broughton.
"With the 71st pick in the Draft, the Saints select: Texas DT Vernon Broughton," the team announced.
This is another good move for the Saints. They will get a potential big piece to help the pass rush coming off the best season of his college career. He spent five years with Texas and had a career-high four sacks in 2024 and 39 total tackles. He was ranked as the No. 15 defensive tackle in the draft class by ESPN.
"Broughton stacks blockers, tracks the ball well, sheds and wraps up," ESPN's Steve Muench said. "He is strong enough to press blockers with one arm and anchors well enough to fight through combo blocks and double teams. Broughton's 35-inch arm length is outstanding, and his ability to get to the quarterback branches off of his ability to get his hands inside. He can drive blockers and get off blocks when he shoots his hands and presses blockers off his frame. He can play defensive tackle in four-man fronts and defensive end in base three-man fronts."
