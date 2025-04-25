Saints Shocker: New Orleans Adding 'Special' Derek Carr Replacement
There's been a lot of chatter about who the New Orleans Saints could add at quarterback this offseason and they just got their guy.
New Orleans has been one of the most talked-about teams in football as the National Football League Draft has approached. There already was rumblings about the possibility of the Saints adding a quarterback. It only got amplified once it was announced that Derek Carr was dealing with a shoulder injury.
The Saints didn't use their first-round pick to add a quarterback, but did strike with the No. 40 overall pick in the second round by selecting Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough, as shared by FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
"Tyler Shough to the Saints," Schultz said. "Tyler Shough is a bona fide 6-5, 220. His arm talent, slots, toughness are all special. Saints have been huge fans of his for quite some time."
Shough is a talented player coming off the best season of his college career. He racked up 3,195 passing yards in 2024 to go along with 23 touchdowns while throwing just six interceptions. One thing that is unique -- and somewhat odd -- about Shough is the fact that he played seven years in college for three different teams. He dealt with some injuries but clearly was healthy in 2024 and was great.
New Orleans must like him as he is the first quarterback taken by the Saints in the first or second round of the NFL Draft since Archie Manning in 1971, as shared by ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"The Saints selecting Tyler Shough at No. 40 breaks a streak that dates back to 1971, which was the last time they used a first- or second-round pick on a quarterback, when they drafted Archie Manning," Schefter said.
