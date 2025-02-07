Saints All-Pro May Have Hinted At Preferred Next Coach
The New Orleans Saints' head coaching position is still open despite all of the rumors swirling around.
New Orleans technically hasn't filled the role yet, although all of the signs are pointing toward Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore being in line for the job. ESPN's Adam Schefter even reported that Moore will be the team's next head coach "barring a setback."
Until the dotted line is signed, anything can happen. While this is the case, Saints All-Pro Rashid Shaheed recently may have hinted that Moore is his preferred option as he called him a "genius," as shared by New Orleans Football's Nick Underhill.
"Rashid Shaheed said he's been studying some of the candidates the Saints have interviewed," Underhill said. "What does he like about Kellen Moore's offense: 'It's spread out. There's a lot of space.' Called Moore a 'genius.'"
This seems to be a pretty glowing endorsement of the guy who reportedly is in line for the role. Philadelphia's offense has been one of the best in the league this year. If you were to give someone like Moore Shaheed, Chris Olave, and Alvin Kamara, he could definitely help turn around the team's fortunes.
The Saints have a very solid quarterback in Derek Carr under contract as well, although his cap hit is massive. New Orleans absolutely has some questions specifically about the cap that it will need to answer this offseason. But, adding someone like Moore could be huge for the offense.
