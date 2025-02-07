Could Saints Legend Return To New Orleans As Head Coach?
With the Super Bowl just a few days away, there has been plenty to talk about across the National Football League.
Current players, league legends, and media members alike have flooded to New Orleans for Super Bowl week. Radio Row has been flooded with ex-players and celebrities and there has been some pretty intriguing interviews getting done.
Two Saints fan-favorites were in town this week in Drew Brees and Reggie Bush. They sat down with Kay Adams on "Up & Adams" and were asked about the possibility of coaching one day.
"I would 100 percent be in full support," Bush said about Brees taking over as the Saints head coach one day. "I would also 100 percent want to coach with him... If I played with him, why wouldn't I coach with him?"
"I just don't know if the league is ready for us right now," Brees followed.
Bush followed by discussing how currently it is more difficult for a former player to break into the coaching ranks right now as opposed to other sports leagues, like the NBA. But he did add: "I think Drew and me together would be great, but I think Drew specifically as a head coach would be awesome because of the knowledge and the amount of experience that he has."
The Saints head coaching position is open right now, but there have been reports that Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore could be the next guy in line for the job. Maybe we could see a reunion with someone like Brees or Bush in the future, though?
More NFL: Saints Projected $70 Million Star Linked To 2 Teams In Free Agency