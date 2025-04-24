Saints Already Called About Draft Day Blockbuster
The New Orleans Saints have the No. 9 pick on the 2025 National Football League Draft but could they move up?
If so, we’ll will find out on Thursday. It’s Draft Day and rumors already have picked up about potential moves. FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported on Wednesday that the Saints have called the Cleveland Browns about the No. 2 pick, although there is "little indication" of a move at the moment.
"Don't expect the Saints to go QB at No. 9," Schultz said. "They're not in love with any of the options — at least not that high. They've made calls about trading up, even as high as No. 2 with Cleveland, but there's little indication the Browns want to move. That's a huge drop for GM Andrew Berry, who has his eyes on Travis Hunter."
Cam Ward is the clear favorite to go No. 1 in the draft on Thursday night to the Tennessee Titans. The No. 2 quarterback in the draft is Shedeur Sanders but it seems like he would be available at No. 9 so he doesn’t seem like the target in the case of a trade up, although that is speculation.
Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter are the guys who have gotten the most buzz for picks No. 2 and No. 3. Sanders has been linked to the New York Giants at No. 3 but doesn’t seem likely at the moment. It seems like Hunter and Carter would be the most likely fits if the Saints could move up.
Wouldn’t that be something?
