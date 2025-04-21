Saints Already Looking Into Blockbuster Trade
It's going to be a pretty big week for hte New Orleans Saints.
It's National Football League Draft week and the Saints currently have the No. 9 pick as their first of nine overall selections. The Saints have been the point of a lot of chatter recently thanks in large part to the injury to Derek Carr completely throwing the team's quarterback plans up in the air.
The No. 9 pick seems to be a little early for a quarterback this year, unless Shedeur Sanders slips down to them. The other top prospects are projected to go closer to the second round. It sounds like the Saints know this as well and ESPN's Adam Schefter even reported on Monday that New Orleans has already started "making calls" about moving up from No. 40 in the second round.
"There is a scenario in which Friday night could be more interesting and active for quarterbacks than Thursday night," Schefter said. "If fewer quarterbacks are drafted in Round 1, Rounds 2 and 3 set up to be explosive. Currently, the (Cleveland Browns) are scheduled to hold pick No. 33, Friday night's opening selection. The (New York Giants) are next at No. 34, and the Saints are scheduled to pick No. 40 but already are making calls about trading up. In the eyes of some around the league, It's possible there could be more signal-callers selected in the first eight picks on Friday than there are in the 32 picks on Thursday."
Guys like Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe, Will Howard, and Kyle McCord are people who likely could go in the second round or later. Keep an eye on New Orleans it sounds like it is at least trying to cook something up.